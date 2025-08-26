NY AG Files to Ban ICE Arrests Outside Courthouses

On Monday, attorney general Letitia James asked a federal court to halt all ICE arrests in immigration courts. She called the practice “unlawful and dangerous.”

This will probably work with judges in New York.

In a filing with the Southern District of New York, James argued that courthouse arrests deter immigrants from attending hearings, testifying in cases, or seeking court protections. That’s the old tired excuse for letting millions and millions of people here illegally run rampant throughout the country, often committing crimes.

As we know from the stats, legal immigrants are as law-abiding as natives, but illegal immigrants commit far more crimes than natives. James claimed that the policy “undermines public safety and threatens the integrity of the justice system.”

“Courthouses are dedicated to the pursuit of justice, not targeted harassment and arrests,” James said in a statement. “With these cruel and unlawful courthouse arrests, the federal government is weaponizing fear to push immigrants into the shadows, drive families apart, and risk everyone’s safety. I will not stand by while New Yorkers are stripped of their rights and our courts are used for intimidation.”

Her office warned that the arrests separate families, destabilize households, and create lasting trauma for children. If they are worried about family separations, then we need to send the whole family back home.

James also pointed to a 2020 court victory and state law that barred immigration arrests in state courthouses, arguing the federal government’s new policy revives the same harms.

It’s another open border policy.