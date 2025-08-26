UK Crime & Americans Don’t Care Much About Carjackings

The Daily Telegraph reported that migrant sex offenses increased by over 60% over the past four years.

Diversity is the UKs strength. At least that is what we must believe. Unfortunately, the rising numbers of sex crimes tell a different story.

Migrants accounted for one in seven convictions in 2024.

The data indicates that migrant sex crimes are rising at a significantly higher rate — particularly among certain groups — than those committed by British nationals, some of whom may have also been born abroad and later attained UK citizenship.

What makes leaders so willfully blind to the harm they do to others who rely on them?

It is not different in the US.

A speaker at the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) summer meeting on Monday urged Democrats not to copy President Trump’s tough-on-crime approach. She claimed that migrant crime, carjackings and other public safety threats “don’t matter to that many Americans.”

Insha Rahman, the vice president for advocacy and partnerships at the Vera Institute of Justice, claimed that crime crackdown as a “huge opportunity” for the Democratic Party.

She then shared a poll commissioned by the radical far-left Vera Institute.

“You want to talk about the crime issues voters care about,” Rahman said as she shared the poll.

The poll from the George Soros-funded think tank showed gun violence at the top of the list (36%), followed by homelessness and public drug use (34%), muggings or assaults (34%), opioids and fentanyl abuse (31%), retail theft (29%), carjackings (29%) and migrant crime (28%).

Funny how all those concerning issues are crimes and they grew exponentially under Democrats.

It’s as if the leaders are blind to reality.