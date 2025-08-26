Bolton Responds to the Raid by Knocking Peace Talks

Bolton responded to Trump’s FBI raid of his home and office by pivoting to Ukraine and knocking the peace talks. Does Bolton think his warmongering policy is going to work better with millions more dying?

Bolton wrote:

President Donald Trump’s Ukraine policy is no more coherent today than it was last Friday when his administration executed search warrants against my home and office. Collapsing in confusion, haste, and the absence of any discernible meeting of the minds among Ukraine, Russia, several European countries, and America, Trump’s negotiations may be in their last throes, along with his Nobel Peace Prize campaign.

The administration has tried to camouflage its disarray behind social media posts, such as Trump comparing his finger-pointing at Russian President Vladimir Putin to then-Vice President Richard Nixon during the famous kitchen debate with Nikita Khrushchev. Why Trump wants to be compared to the only president who resigned in disgrace is unclear.

Perhaps he thinks acting indifferent to his plight will make him look innocent. If the stories are true, he’s guilty of a crime and could end up in a lot of trouble. Senior government sources told the New York Post that he stole top secret information and mailed it to his wife and daughter.