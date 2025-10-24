NY AG Tish James Rants That the System Is Weaponized Against Her

After pleading not guilty in a clear cut mortgage fraud case, she went out to the mic and claimed, “The justice system has been weaponized and used as a tool of revenge.” She had all her whores outside waiting for her to cheer her as she babbled.

The New York Attorney General created a crime out of thin air to “get” Donald Trump as she promised on the campaign trail. She tried to destroy his entire company and his family. The case was widely panned and observers on both sides of the aisle complained that every real estate developer in New York was in danger of prosecution.

You didn’t hear the New York Times complaining then, but they are in defense of this woman who has a criminal niece potentially living in her Virginia home. The niece, who has allegedly abused her children, is wanted for parole violations.

James might be harboring a fugitive in a home in Virginia, a home James claimed was her primary residence while serving as an attorney general in New York.

The lack of self-awareness is off the charts with this one. https://t.co/5XqZuTbxm9 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 24, 2025

If she was or is harboring her criminal niece, it would mean more charges against her.

James is a Soros attorney general if you didn’t guess by now.