NY AG Tish James Rants That the System Is Weaponized Against Her

After pleading not guilty in a clear cut mortgage fraud case, she went out to the mic and claimed, “The justice system has been weaponized and used as a tool of revenge.” She had all her whores outside waiting for her to cheer her as she babbled.
The New York Attorney General created a crime out of thin air to “get” Donald Trump as she promised on the campaign trail. She tried to destroy his entire company and his family. The case was widely panned and observers on both sides of the aisle complained that every real estate developer in New York was in danger of prosecution.
You didn’t hear the New York Times complaining then, but they are in defense of this woman who has a criminal niece potentially living in her Virginia home. The niece, who has allegedly abused her children, is wanted for parole violations.
James might be harboring a fugitive in a home in Virginia, a home James claimed was her primary residence while serving as an attorney general in New York.
The lack of self-awareness is off the charts with this one. https://t.co/5XqZuTbxm9
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 24, 2025
If she was or is harboring her criminal niece, it would mean more charges against her.
James is a Soros attorney general if you didn’t guess by now.
BREAKING: Letitia
James’ niece, living in home at center of fraud indictment, EXPOSED as ‘fugitive’ from the law with years-long rap sheet‼️ pic.twitter.com/8C6MbyDrJd
— Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) October 13, 2025
The level of dishonesty and evil is so great that it is hard to measure. That was quite a speech she gave, it was good acting. I doubt she wrote it, but she rehearsed it.
I’ve been switching back between OAN and IW all day. Between that and reading your site, I doubt the left is redeemable.
Lloyd’s of London, if it gave odds, would make it at least 1,000,000: to one for redemption.
Notice she makes NO claim to her innocence. Too busy pounding the table like a BLM scammer.
This “B” is guilty, Biden judge or not.