Seattle Prison Hires Slews of Illegal Aliens to Guard Americans

A whistleblower revealed that a Seattle prison had 38 illegal aliens guarding Americans. There could be more than 100 corrections officers. Both state law and federal law ban the practice.

The Seattle jail officials who are violating the law don’t agree and will challenge the state law. How they are going to challenge the federal law is unclear.

Seattle has continued to employ them. The feds should come in and arrest them.

Illegal aliens are criminals according to federal law.