Seattle Prison Hires Slews of Illegal Aliens to Guard Americans

A whistleblower revealed that a Seattle prison had 38 illegal aliens guarding Americans. There could be more than 100 corrections officers. Both state law and federal law ban the practice.
The Seattle jail officials who are violating the law don’t agree and will challenge the state law. How they are going to challenge the federal law is unclear.
Seattle has continued to employ them. The feds should come in and arrest them.
Illegal aliens are criminals according to federal law.
BREAKING: WOKE SEATTLE JAIL HIRES ILLEGAL ALIENS TO GUARD U.S. CITIZENS!
Those Entrusted To Enforce The Laws Are Now Openly Breaking Them, Because They Don’t Agree!
The King County Department Of Adult & Juvenile Detention (DAJD) Not Only Admitted To Breaking State Laws By HIRING… pic.twitter.com/lofJAK7yGm
— John Basham (@JohnBasham) October 24, 2025