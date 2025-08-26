NY Gov. Hochul Begs Judges to Keep Criminals Off the Streets

Governor Hochul blames liberal (leftist) judges in her state not to let criminals go free. She seems to forget her no-bail laws give liberal judges carte blanche to let everyone go free. It’s not only the judges. She had the power to do something about the incompetent Mayor and the radical District Attorney in New York City, but she did nothing. She will do nothing if the communist Islamist Mamdani wins the mayor’s seat in the City.

Hochul has to play the game or the far-left will cancel her and her husband Bill.

She can pretend all she wants, but she is at least half the problem. Hochul is the state executive pretending she’s helpless.