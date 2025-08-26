Media Might Be Missing the Real Story: The Bolton Affair

The media is furiously defending John Bolton after the raid on his home and office. They claim President Trump is vindictively pursuing John Bolton for some passages in his memoir. However, sources speaking with the New York Post said it has nothing to do with the book. Mr. Bolton, President Trump’s former NSA in his first term, is possibly facing very serious crime(s).

The media might be missing the real story here, and it could be big.

The New York Times reported that the information that provided the basis for the warrant to search John Bolton’s home on Friday was based on intelligence collected overseas by the C.I.A., according to people who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation.

John Ratcliffe, the C.I.A. director, provided Kash Patel, the F.B.I. director, with limited access to the intelligence. It involved the mishandling of classified material by Mr. Bolton, the people said.

President Trump has posted that Bolton “could be a very unpatriotic guy.” Those don’t seem like idle words.

At the same time, some have suggested this is a national security issue.

Vice President J.D. Vance told NBC’s Kristen Welker in an interview that aired Sunday on “Meet the Press” that “classified documents are certainly part of it. But I think that there’s a broad concern about, about Ambassador Bolton. They’re going to look into it. And like I said, if there’s no crime here, we’re not going to prosecute it.”

Politico noted that the C.I.A. regularly collects information on foreign governments, particularly adversarial countries. When information on Americans is collected during those espionage operations, there are safeguards on who can see or review that information.

This Bolton incident involves foreign intelligence. It sounds like this involves much more than his memoir, especially given JD Vance’s comments about having “broad concern” about Bolton.

The New York Post reported that their source, a senior US official, said Bolton stole top secret documents and mailed them to his wife and daughter via a private mail service.

The media needs to look far more closely at this and forget their hatred of Trump for five minutes.