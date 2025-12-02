NY Releases 7,000 of the Most Dangerous Criminal Aliens

According to Sky News Australia, New York state has shockingly released nearly 7,000 illegal migrant criminals and failed to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

They have been releasing criminals as they are arrested no matter what crimes they committed. It has been going on since President Donald Trump won election.

The state of New York also has over 7,000 other known illegal migrant criminals locked up in jails and prisons, DHS confirmed.

New York claims sanctuary laws protect criminals, no matter how awful they are. DHS is now demanding they be turned over.

The DHS added that the migrants released by New York state have committed thousands of crimes, including violent offenses.

Our law enforcement put themselves in great danger to arrest them, but that is meaningless to these criminal Democrats. They released rapists, child molesters, and killers.