DoJ to Re-Charge Comey & James Soon

By
M Dowling
-
1
12

The Department of Justice plans to recharge New York Attorney General Letitia James and Former FBI Director Jim Comey as early as next week.

They both celebrated the dismissal and mocked the DoJ when the judge dismissed the case, claiming the lawyer wasn’t a legal prosecutor.

Celebrating and boasting was bad karma.

Read about the Letitia James’s mortgage fraud case here. Read about her corrupt allies here.

Former FBI Director Jim Comey’s perjury:

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
47 seconds ago

It is because Trump insisted. Those 2 are very deserving of prosecution, hopefully for more crimes.

