NY Removes Trump’s US Atty, Every Trump DoJ Atty Is on Hold

The first of Trump’s US attorneys has been removed by the leftist New York court judges. Additionally, Sen. Chuck Schumer has put an indefinite hold on all of Trump’s DoJ nominees.

You may have noticed that Democrat leftists have taken over US district courts.

A panel of federal judges said Monday they will not extend the term of Interim U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III, a controversial figure whose appointment was due to expire this week.

He is controversial because he is conservative. He complained on Fox News about sanctuary cities. This was after an illegal alien tried to knife him outside an New York City hotel.

A group of nine U.S. District Court judges for the Northern District of New York had the option of making Sarcone’s appointment permanent but chose not to keep him on the job.

The Board of Judges made a terse announcement about their decision on the court’s website Monday morning.

“The Board of Judges of the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York declines to exercise the authority granted pursuant to 28 U.S. Code § 546(d) to appoint a United States attorney for the Northern District of New York,” the statement said.

The judges have the power to appoint someone else as U.S. attorney. Attorney General Pam Bondi could appoint a new interim prosecutor, or Trump can formally nominate someone for the post on a permanent basis.

None of Trump’s Nominees Have Been Confirmed

Any person nominated by Trump would have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. So far, none of Trump’s nominees have been confirmed in other districts.

Trump could still nominate Sarcone for the post. But U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he will use his authority to place an indefinite hold on all of Trump’s nominees for the Department of Justice.

The action by the nine U.S. District Court judges in Upstate New York is a rarely used exercise of their authority over federal prosecutors.

Sarcone is the first of the Trump administration’s interim appointees for U.S. attorney to be removed by the courts, said Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law.

Under previous presidents, federal courts acted in only a handful of cases to remove a U.S. attorney. Tobias said the reason is interim appointments are rare.

They’re After Alina Habba

In a separate case, Alina Habba, the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, is under investigation by the state’s professional regulators on ethics charges, Tobias said.

Habba, Trump’s former personal lawyer, has used her federal post to aggressively target Democrats in New Jersey, according to The New York Times.