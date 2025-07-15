USAID Officially Shuts Down & No One Is Dying

By
M Dowling
-
0
9

USAID is gone and not missed by all. No one is dying. Ninety-eight percent of the workers were in the US pushing paper around. Over 100 were insubordinate or interfered with or disobeyed Executive orders (Deep State runs Deep), and the place was easily proven to be mismanaged. They obstructed career staff.

Terrorists won’t get their funds which USAID generously gave them. No more viral samples to Wuhan without official permission; Iraq won’t get Sesame Street; and who can forget the four USAIDers who stole $550 million.

But these terrors aren’t totally gone. They’ve formed a counterterrorism group to take down the administration and they are open about it.

The employees were very entitled and made useless in the climate of political chicanery. No one has died because they are gone. No one will die. The important pieces and 264 people were absorbed into the State Department.

A statement by one in the know?

It was a slush fund.

They were wolves in sheep’s clothing and did nothing for Africa. Africans celebrate their departure. No one in Africa will die now that they are gone. It was all a sham.

It was a fund for grifters.

