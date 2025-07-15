USAID Officially Shuts Down & No One Is Dying

USAID is gone and not missed by all. No one is dying. Ninety-eight percent of the workers were in the US pushing paper around. Over 100 were insubordinate or interfered with or disobeyed Executive orders (Deep State runs Deep), and the place was easily proven to be mismanaged. They obstructed career staff.

Terrorists won’t get their funds which USAID generously gave them. No more viral samples to Wuhan without official permission; Iraq won’t get Sesame Street; and who can forget the four USAIDers who stole $550 million.

But these terrors aren’t totally gone. They’ve formed a counterterrorism group to take down the administration and they are open about it.

The employees were very entitled and made useless in the climate of political chicanery. No one has died because they are gone. No one will die. The important pieces and 264 people were absorbed into the State Department.

USAID workers cry as they leave their workspace for the last time. One tears the tape covering the USAID lettering in a bizarre act of defiance. The sense of entitlement and petulance out of this group of adults is exactly why they shouldn't be working for the American people.

A statement by one in the know?

Having dealt with USAID and US State I can tell you it is the BEST thing for our country is to get rid of them. We used to do security for US State and USAID overseas in several war zones. I never met a bigger self entitled group of people who think so much of themselves without…

It was a slush fund.

Here it is: Barack Obama funneled $1.2 billion through USAID that was supposed to go to Pakistan for "aid," but instead laundered it to the Cayman Islands to help overthrow the Cuban government. Just as USAID funneled $27 million to Black Lives Matter through the Tides…

They were wolves in sheep’s clothing and did nothing for Africa. Africans celebrate their departure. No one in Africa will die now that they are gone. It was all a sham.

This lady explains what USAID did for Africa‼️ You guessed it, nothing‼️ So where did the so called aid from our taxpayer money go⁉️ Can you say money laundering & into some politician's pocket⁉️Who got the benefit⁉️ They should be prosecuted‼️

It was a fund for grifters.