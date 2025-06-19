NYC Jihadist Running for Mayor Is Climbing in the Polls

Zohran Kwame Mamdani is the candidate running second only to Andrew Cuomo, a corrupt candidate who had to resign as governor. He’s still better than Intifada fan Zohran. This is how low New York has fallen.

Mamdani was born in Uganda and came to America with his radical ideology. He’s pro-radical Palestine and BDS, but swears he’s not antisemitic which could be because New York City has a high concentration of Jews. If they fall for it, they are foolish.

Here he is with the pro-Hamas lunatic fringe, Manhattan’s red-green axis:

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum wasn’t happy with him defending the phrase “Globalize the Intifada,” which can only be taken one way.

He’s a performer like most politicians, and managed to conjure up tears at the thought of being called an antisemite.

“I think what’s difficult also is that the very word has been used by the Holocaust Museum when translating the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising into Arabic, because it’s a word that means struggle,” said Mamdani, who has a long record of pro-Palestinian activism. “And as a Muslim man who grew up post-9/11, I’m all too familiar in the way in which Arabic words can be twisted, can be distorted, can be used to justify any kind of meaning.”

That’s horseshizzle.

He feels oppressed and victimized. Says he is frequently insulted and gets death threats.

Antisemitic NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani fake cries because he’s being called out for the antisemite that he is. He’s called for Israel to be wiped off the map and for Islam to conquer the world. He’s a radical jihadist. He should be deported.pic.twitter.com/GrWKscpB0u — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 18, 2025

He doesn’t like the police.

Here’s a clip of Zohran Mamdani spreading the debunked antisemitic conspiracy theory referred to as the “Deadly Exchange” program, which has been repeated by Linda Sarsour and JVP. Here, Zohran claims the IDF and NYPD “exchange tactics of oppression.” https://t.co/YxRlFIkqjH pic.twitter.com/SWLaFHMjTb — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) June 3, 2025

Zohran just rallied in an event sponsored by two radical Islamist groups: People’s Forum and PYM. He is a member of the Democrat Socialists of America who were too radical for the Socialist Party so they had to form their own. Looney AOC sponsored him.

Eric Adams is looking pretty darn good these days.

Inside the Zohran Mamdani “A City We Can Win” rally with AOC at Terminal 5 in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/Hb633EhaG8 — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) June 14, 2025

Mamdani supports open borders and verbally assaulted Tom Homan.

Meet Zohran Mamdani, a NY Assemblyman and NYC Mayoral candidate. He just appeared to ASSAULT police and screeched like a maniac to protest Tom Homan deporting criminal illegal aliens. Seems totally normal and stable… pic.twitter.com/Y4bb0FOzEG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email