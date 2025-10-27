NYC: London’s Horror Is Your Cautionary Tale

For all of you who are coming out to vote for the communist Islamist, please note that he gets his cues from mentor Sadiq Khan who is ruining London. At the same time, Keir Starmer, a hard left leader, is selling out the entire country.

The Labour government in the UK has made it clear that if you support the wrong political party, your employment, your income and your livelihood could be at risk. The Basildon Labour Party is pressuring a headteacher to resign because he supports the Reform party. They claim the children and parents are not safe while the teacher has this view. The narrater in the clip below says “it’s starting to sound very Germany 1933, isn’t it?”

The NY Times has taken the side of the communists in the UK. They refer to the “insidious joviality of Nigel Farage.” This is the paper of record who supports Zohran.

The protesters in Central London this weekend admitted they are there to take over the country. They are doing the same in New York. Let this be a cautionary tale.

Muslim man who attended the ARMED MUSLIM RIOT in Whitechapel on Saturday says “We are here to take over your country & uphold sharia law.” pic.twitter.com/DOae0QAo6L — Pippa B ❤️ (@pippaisright) October 26, 2025

Andrew Cuomo gave a press conference this morning, watch here. Curtis can’t win and Zohran will destroy NYC. It would be hard to vote for Cuomo, but Zohran?