Woke Catherine Connolly Is the New President of Ireland

Far-left independent Catherine Connolly, who secured the backing of Ireland’s leftist parties including Sinn Féin, has won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory against her center-right rival.

Official results showed strong voter support for Connolly as president, a largely ceremonial role in Ireland. She won 63% first-preference votes once spoiled votes were excluded, compared to 29% of her rival Heather Humphreys, of the center-right party Fine Gael.

Connolly, 68, said Saturday evening at Dublin Castle that she would champion diversity and be a voice for peace and one that “builds on our policy of neutrality.”

“I would be an inclusive president for all of you, and I regard it as an absolute honor,” she said.

“I will be a voice for peace, a voice that builds on our policy of neutrality, a voice that articulates the existential threat posed by climate change,” she said at Dublin Castle on Saturday night after being declared the winner.

Connolly, a former barrister who has served as lawmaker since 2016, has been outspoken in criticizing Israel over the war in Gaza. She has also warned against the European Union’s growing “militarization” following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in both English and Irish Gaelic, Connolly said Ireland as a country “needs constructive questioning.”

”Together, we can shape a new republic that values everybody, that values and champions diversity and that takes confidence in our own identity.”

