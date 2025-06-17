NYC Mayoral Candidate Arrested for Obstructing ICE

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested by federal agents at immigration court. According to Fox 5, Lander was trying to escort a man out of court to avoid ICE detention.

“I’m not obstructing I’m standing right here in the hallway, I asked to see the judicial warrant. You don’t have authority to arrest a U.S. citizen asking for a judicial warrant,” Lander said.

He had his excuse all planned, claiming he can simply ask for a judicial warrant and be free and clear.

The mainstream media said Lander had spent the morning observing immigration court hearings and told an AP reporter that he was there to “accompany” some immigrants out of the building.

Insane photo of Brad Lander’s arrest by Dean Moses for AMNY https://t.co/gXVenlTXqN pic.twitter.com/BhRtafxKoY — Andrew McDonald (@McNatParks) June 17, 2025



How long before a judge intervenes?

A video of the arrest, captured by an AP reporter, shows an agent telling Lander, “You’re obstructing.”

In the moments before Lander was handcuffed, agents could be seen trying to physically separate Lander from the man they had come to detain. Lander briefly struggled to stay close to the detainee before he was pulled away.

“I’m not obstructing, I’m standing right here in the hallway,” Lander said as he was being handcuffed.

“You don’t have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens asking for a judicial warrant,” Lander said as he was led away down a hallway and into an elevator.

One of the officers who led Lander away wore a tactical vest labeled “federal agent.” Others were in plainclothes, with surgical masks over their faces.

Breaking News: Brad Lander, the New York City comptroller who is running for mayor, was detained by ICE agents at an immigration court as he tried to escort a migrant out of the courthouse to prevent his arrest. https://t.co/E3BW1r0pID — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 17, 2025

