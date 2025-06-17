President Trump Threatens the Ayatollah, Demands Unconditional Surrender

The President is trolling the Supreme Leader hard with calls for a complete surrender. I don’t see him surrendering. Trump threatened the Ayatollah, saying they know exactly where he is hiding. He called him an “easy target.”

Ayatollah Khomenei has lost his closest top adviser and all his important militlary advisers. He must be devastated, so we don’t know what he will do. Few know what Trump will do either.

If this must go forward, we don’t want to see the Iranian civilians slaughtered.

President Trump is convinced that Iran is going to keep building the bomb and share it with his proxies, like the Houthis. Tulsi Gabbard is not convinced, or at least she wasn’t in March. When a reporter mentioned that the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said in March that they weren’t building a nuclear weapon, President Trump said he doesn’t care what she said. He thinks Iran was very close.

People are calling him out for being rude, but that’s how he talks and many tough businessmen in New York talk. They should be used to it by now. It’s the last thing they should worry about right now.

.@POTUS on Iran: "I think they were very close to having" a nuclear weapon. pic.twitter.com/BXOIrJUobk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2025

Tulsi spoke about peace on May 31st:

"We have the opportunity to be able to work together": @DNIGabbard reflects on achieving peace in the region pic.twitter.com/LE8qpwJJUr — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) May 31, 2025

