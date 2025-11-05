Our New Nightmare: People Who Know Nothing

Virginia Democrats are running away with every race. The Democrats even voted for Jay Jones who dreams of his opponent’s small child dying in his mother’s arms and Spanberger who plans to put boys in girl’s bathrooms and the Islamist for Lt. Gov.

A Democrat won a seat in the senate and five won in the House.

The polls close in New York and New Jersey at 9 pm and 8 pm ET repectively. It’s not going to go well in New York City.

While we were just living our lives, Americans were indoctrinated into the leftist ideology. The media is also indoctrinated and indoctrinating. Without an honest media, we have no chance of survival as a Republic.

When you think you’ve seen it all, you find out you haven’t. We live in Orwell’s nightmare. Here are some examples.

A white liberal woman wants illegal aliens freed and children mutilated.

NYC Liberal White woman is asked what her biggest concerns are, she says that it’s her illegal alien neighbors getting taken off the street and kids not getting sex changes. This demographic is the biggest problem facing America. It isn’t even close. pic.twitter.com/7Z1vnNP2oj — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 4, 2025

2. The fringe now calls traditional Americans the fringe.

This dumbAstroturf has already blown past his 15 minutes https://t.co/BqOBMOiVaS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 4, 2025

3. Two who believe all the lies about grocery stores.

These two think government grocery stores will make food cheap even though the profit margin on grocery stores, excluding specialty stores like Whole Foods, is only 1% to 3%. And no one in America is starving, certainly not over grocery stores.

New York City voters who supported Zohran Mamdani say they can’t wait for government-run grocery stores to open. In the video, a couple explains that the government should take over grocery stores because too many people are starving and prices would finally drop. They argue… pic.twitter.com/poNMninhsg — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) November 4, 2025

4. KJP is still chattering.

KJP is still trying to become relevant although she has long since been irrelevant to everyone. It’s not even partisan.

This is getting so tedious. Nobody wants to hear from you. https://t.co/IVA7Y0uu4l — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 4, 2025

5. MTG seems to be switching sides.

Another Maga who has lost her mind. I have never seen a Maga get paid, but I have seen Democrats get paid by a Soros-funded group.

I’m pretty sure she’s making this up to win favor with the View of all people:

“I think there’s a lot of paid social media influencers and I found it very interesting that they were the MAGA accounts but they’re all paid and they all attacked me when I announced I was coming to join you ladies on The View.”

OK, where are all these dollars coming from because I gotta cash in. I’m talking bad about ridiculous people for free? https://t.co/6LDjpWXk5H — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 4, 2025

6. Masculine men are toxic?

I don’t think anyone will accuse these two of being too masculine.

But that’s exactly how he portrayed himself during the election. https://t.co/6k1z4uehDb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 4, 2025

7. Then there is Bill de Blasio wearing a “Hot Girls for Zohran” shirt.