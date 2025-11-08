Obama-Appointed Judge to Control Ed Secretary’s Email Language

According to the Democrat outlet NPR, there are brewing legal fights against the Trump administration for language it’s posting on federal websites and in government emails blaming the Democrats for the government shutdown.

They don’t want to hear the truth because they say it’s partisan.

An Obama federal judge ruled that the Trump administration violated the First Amendment rights of Education Department employees when it replaced their personalized out-of-office e-mail notifications with partisan language blaming Democrats for the government shutdown.

“When government employees enter public service, they do not sign away their First Amendment rights,” U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper wrote in his decision on Friday, “and they certainly do not sign up to be a billboard for any given administration’s partisan views.”

The lawsuit was brought by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE).

“This ridiculous ploy by the Trump administration was a clear violation of the First Amendment rights of the workers at the Education Department,” said Rachel Gittleman, the president of AFGE Local 252, which represents many Education Department workers, in a statement. She added it is “one of the many ways the Department’s leadership has threatened, harassed and demoralized these hardworking public servants in the last 10 months.”

Almost all the employees are Democrats. That’s why they are upset.

Actually, ordering the type of language a Secretary can use seems like a 1st Amendment violation and overreach.

Democrats and their judges can’t take the truth. They put lie after lie on government websites when in power and they framed a president in a coup attempt. They have no moral authority.

Here’s the email to the Forest Service:

Truer words were never spoken than, “The Radical Left Democrats shut down the government.”

As the email states, President Trump wanted to keep the government open. It’s all true.

Retired federal land managers found the language “chilling.” It doesn’t take much to “chill” them. Bunch of wimps.

They should be upset that Democrats are sacrificing them for ideology.