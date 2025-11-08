The Senate Acts: No One Leaves Until Government Opens

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters that the United States Senate will remain in session until a deal is struck to reopen the government as it reaches day 39.

The upper chamber of Congress was scheduled to be out of Washington, D.C., around Veterans Day for recess, but Thune (R-S.D.) said that they will instead be in session over the weekend. The Senate has convened for a Saturday session to work out the gridlock — a rare occurrence.

“Are you going to stay until the government is reopened?” a reporter asked.

“Yeah,” Thune answered.

That will be very hard on the socialist Democrats who want everything handed to them.

Trump advised them to do this. They should have done this last month, but at least they are finally doing something.