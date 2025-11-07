Obama Judge Again Takes Control of Federal Officers in Chicago

On Thursday, Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis, appointed by Barack Obama, issued a TRO against Border Chief Bovino. She said during a hearing that government witnesses’ claims of violence at protests in Chicago were not credible, citing several occasions where she said video recordings contradicted immigration officials’ accounts about what happened. She has even taken control of the tactics they use to protect themselves from violent ‘protesters’.

Ellis Believes Radical Protesters Over Federal Officers

“The government would have people believe instead that the Chicagoland area is in a visehold of violence, ransacked by rioters, and attacked by agitators,” she said.

“That simply is untrue.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a statement from a spokesperson on the ruling described protesters in the city as “rioters, gangbangers and terrorists” who pose a threat to federal agents.

Not only can’t the Guard come into Chicago to protect ICE, ICE can’t use typical riot-control tactics.

“Despite these real dangers, our law enforcement shows incredible restraint in exhausting all options before force is escalated,” the DHS spokesperson said, noting that the government would appeal the decision.

The spokesperson described the injunction as “an extreme act by an activist judge that risks the lives and livelihoods of law enforcement officers.”

Ellis Is Taking Control of Federal Officers

The use of tear gas, pepper spray or other less-lethal weapons is banned “unless such force is necessary to stop the immediate threat of physical harm to another.”

They can’t use restraints such as kneeling on a person’s body or keeping a foot on them.

The officers now have to give two warnings before using any tactics she listed.

Federal agents are banned from arresting people who disobey a lawful dispersal order unless those persons have committed a crime.

Ellis believes the radical protesters over officers and does not find “the defendant’s version of events credible.”

The injunction also more strictly enforces identification requirements for agents, ordering that all agents who are not undercover or not uniformed have two separate places on their uniform that publicly identify them and their agency. All federal agents in uniform must also wear and activate their body-worn cameras.

The only time a body-worn camera is not needed is during undercover activity and while conducting surveillance when enforcement is not planned, on flights or in DHS-owned facilities.

You Can Throw Things at Agents

Agents don’t know what is being thrown until it hits them. Not being able to use pepper spray makes it so much more dangerous, yet that is what she demands.

Ellis acknowledged that, since coming under unified command, violence has decreased, but said that doesn’t mean it still doesn’t have the “likelihood to exist.” She noted that federal agents have had objects thrown at them and faced protesters and opposition that hasn’t been peaceful.

Addressing the incident in Brighton Park, she said that some people did throw water bottles at agents, but “this still did not warrant pepper balls without warning.”

So, protesters have the right to throw things at officers. That’s okay, now? How is this a protest.

The @chicagotribune has turned itself into a full-time PR firm for criminals & violent agitators who assault law enforcement. Here’s what actually happened:@CBP was conducting a targeted enforcement arrest when this woman, a U.S. citizen, used her Mercedes Benz to block in… https://t.co/ls6ZJvEsIf — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) November 4, 2025