Radical Islamists & Young White Lib Women Claim NYC

The Democrat Party can’t distance themselves from Zohran Mandani because they are in full support of him. They seem to be willing to go full communist Islamist. We hope they will change course but look at who is left in Congress. We have far-left Democrats and those who will act as such to keep their jobs.

A case in point: the last of the normal, moderate Democrats is leaving Congress.

One of the last actual moderate Democrats quitting Congress because of his party’s direction, coupled with Mamdani’s win, offers a glimpse about where Democratic politics seem to be headed: pic.twitter.com/AueNwcQ4xV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 6, 2025

Islamists plan to take over as they have in London.

Muslims claim New York for Islam “We're done hiding. We're done. —This is the correct religion. This is the religion that all of humanity needs to be a part of Islam, and we will not stop until it enters every home. — I wanna hear it in every single district. It should tremble.… pic.twitter.com/GVLb7U8Ndv — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 5, 2025

Republicans Need to Get Their Act Together

Democrats need to find out who they are going to be and it looks like communists. Republicans need to get down to business, stop the drama and get at what matters.

Start with homes. Make them affordable again.

SCOTT JENNINGS nails it: JD Vance is 100% RIGHT. Republicans need to shut down the drama and start hammering on what matters—cost of living, affordability, and real American pain. Enough of the infighting. We’ve got millions who LOVE Trump but stay home when he’s not on the… pic.twitter.com/P6HkToIQFT — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump (@BarronTNews_) November 6, 2025

What About Wall Street?

And what about Wall Street which made it’s home in New York. Won’t they go to Texas or Florida and take their raging bull with them?

Between the lines: Wall Street can be more of a vibe than a place these days.

Wall Street South in Florida and Y’all Street in Texas have both gained in popularity, with the Texas Stock Exchange winning federal approval in September.

“Wall Street” is often the bête noire of retail investors, whose growing influence makes them account for 25% of daily stock trading volume.

The bottom line: Home is where the heart is, and for Wall Street, the heart follows the money.

Moving day is coming to New York, including the state eventually. This smart young man is finding greener pastures in an American state.

“Well, New York, I’m out of here. I’m leaving.” The exodus from NYC has begun pic.twitter.com/pezYh5BvOS — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 5, 2025

Tennessee is open for every business owner.

If you’re a New York business owner who doesn’t like the direction your city is headed, we have a message for you: Tennessee is open for business. Strong economy.

Low taxes.

Government won’t get in your way. TN is the place for people who value opportunity, security & freedom. pic.twitter.com/3K1GSmm5Y2 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) November 5, 2025

Houston wants our NYPD officers.

Come On Down!

Houston Police Union Extends Tempting Offer to NYPD Officers Fed Up With NYC’s New Mayor https://t.co/b61m7Yc8ul — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) November 6, 2025

Florida sheriffs want our NYPD officers.

Florida sheriff invites New Yorkers looking to flee city after Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral election win: ‘Beginning of a new life’ https://t.co/Uxp3tn5j4P pic.twitter.com/rMZuACx7EU — New York Post (@nypost) November 6, 2025

Parents taking their kids out of public school

Parents began planning to take their kids out of NYC schools minutes after Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral win https://t.co/n6ZcTzNyNC pic.twitter.com/3U313tRUFH — New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2025

New Yorkers who run businesses know they’re cooked. Small business is the backbone of capitalism and Zohran wants to destroy capitalism.

But 84% of ignorant young white women wanted the cute Ugandan who promised them a free lunch.

NYC small business owners react to Zohran Mamdani: “We’re cooked.” @StollBrecca pic.twitter.com/oOYyKu2y6D — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 6, 2025

Mamdani Is Going to Tax Businesses That Only Do Business with New York City

That sounds unconstitutional, but we won’t have a constitution if Democrats get in and stack the court. It will destroy business in NYC which was well on its way.

Zohran Mamdani doubled down in an interview claiming even if businesses leave New York, he’s going to pass legislation to track them down and tax them anyway.

Businesses will just raise prices, not take the loss

“The money that we would raise to fund this agenda is in two parts. The first is by increasing the state’s top corporate tax rate — That would raise $5 billion. This would only impact the most profitable corporations, ones that are making millions of dollars in profits.”

Reporter: “You’re sure they’re not going to leave it?

Zohran Mamdani: “Yes, a company and no, they’re not going to leave New York. So the way that this tax works is it applies to any business doing business here. They could be located in Miami, but if they’re doing business in New York, it applies to them”