Radical Islamists & Young White Lib Women Claim NYC

By
M Dowling
-
2
39

Moving Day Approaches

The Democrat Party can’t distance themselves from Zohran Mandani because they are in full support of him. They seem to be willing to go full communist Islamist. We hope they will change course but look at who is left in Congress. We have far-left Democrats and those who will act as such to keep their jobs.

A case in point:  the last of the normal, moderate Democrats is leaving Congress.

Islamists plan to take over as they have in London.

Republicans Need to Get Their Act Together

Democrats need to find out who they are going to be and it looks like communists. Republicans need to get down to business, stop the drama and get at what matters.

Start with homes. Make them affordable again.

What About Wall Street?

And what about Wall Street which made it’s home in New York. Won’t they go to Texas or Florida and take their raging bull with them?

Axios:

Between the lines: Wall Street can be more of a vibe than a place these days.

Wall Street South in Florida and Y’all Street in Texas have both gained in popularity, with the Texas Stock Exchange winning federal approval in September.

“Wall Street” is often the bête noire of retail investors, whose growing influence makes them account for 25% of daily stock trading volume.

The bottom line: Home is where the heart is, and for Wall Street, the heart follows the money.

Moving day is coming to New York, including the state eventually. This smart young man is finding greener pastures in an American state.

Tennessee is open for every business owner.

Houston wants our NYPD officers.

Florida sheriffs want our NYPD officers.

Parents taking their kids out of public school

New Yorkers who run businesses know they’re cooked. Small business is the backbone of capitalism and Zohran wants to destroy capitalism.

But 84% of ignorant young white women wanted the cute Ugandan who promised them a free lunch.

Mamdani Is Going to Tax Businesses That Only Do Business with New York City

That sounds unconstitutional, but we won’t have a constitution if Democrats get in and stack the court. It will destroy business in NYC which was well on its way.

Zohran Mamdani doubled down in an interview claiming even if businesses leave New York, he’s going to pass legislation to track them down and tax them anyway.

Businesses will just raise prices, not take the loss

“The money that we would raise to fund this agenda is in two parts. The first is by increasing the state’s top corporate tax rate — That would raise $5 billion. This would only impact the most profitable corporations, ones that are making millions of dollars in profits.”

Reporter: “You’re sure they’re not going to leave it?

Zohran Mamdani: “Yes, a company and no, they’re not going to leave New York. So the way that this tax works is it applies to any business doing business here. They could be located in Miami, but if they’re doing business in New York, it applies to them”

Saltherring
Saltherring
1 hour ago

Be careful…don’t invite leftists to your state. Look what California carpetbaggers did to Washington, Oregon and Colorado, and are in the process of doing to Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Idaho.

0
Reply
MicahStone
MicahStone
1 hour ago

“Radical Islamists & Young White Lib Women Claim NYC”— THE FOREIGN TERRORISTS TEAM WITH THE DOMESTIC TERRORISTS
(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)

AWFUL-AFFLUENT-WOMEN-ULTRA-LIBERAL-1
1
Reply
