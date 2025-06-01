Trump: No Tax on Social Security

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, No Tax on Social Security! That will make so many of our elder citizens so happy and give them a better quality of life. Social Security for the elderly and disabled is not welfare. They earned it with money that was already taxed.
“Like the other two, TIPS AND OVERTIME, No Tax on Social Security is being done also, but in a different form, a large deduction after which many will have no tax to pay. Thank you!” Trump wrote.
