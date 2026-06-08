Obama Judge Rules in Favor of H1-B Scam Over Trump $100K Fee

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston struck down the $100,000 fee that President Donald Trump placed on new H-1B visas, ruling the charge unlawful, according to Reuters.

Sorokin is another leftist. The H-1B visas are corrupt, and President Trump is trying to do something about it. However, we all know that district judges now run the presidency when a Republican is in office.

Crypto on the Street reports:

For the tech sector, the decision removes, at least for now, one of the largest cost barriers the industry had faced in recruiting overseas.

Major employers had argued the fee threatened their ability to staff engineering and research teams that depend heavily on H-1B hires.

The ruling invalidates the fee, but it is unlikely to be the final word. Decisions like this can be appealed, and the Trump administration has fought to defend its immigration measures in court. For now, the $100,000 charge is off the table.

This is ridiculous, but the administration will appeal. They aren’t importing geniuses, but they are importing a lot of frauds who don’t even have degrees in high-level tech jobs.

The fraud in the H1-B visa program is even worse than we thought. We are getting people with fake degrees for these allegedly “high-skilled” labor jobs. The program is almost completely fraudulent.

Since 2015, over 70% of H-1B visas have been issued to India, and nearly 12% to China. One former official tells Newsweek that up to 90% of applications, 90% from India, contain fraudulent documents or involve unqualified applicants. And India’s financial law enforcement claims it has uncovered a network of universities that produce fake degrees, which were possibly used to obtain these highly skilled H-1B visas, including one school that allegedly stole and sold over 36,000 fake degrees.

The degrees cost as little as $1,400. While these are supposed to be highly skilled employees, during almost all of Biden’s time in office, 83% got junior or entry-level positions.