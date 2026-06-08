Zohran Calls to Abolish ICE: It’s Humane to Keep the Criminals Safe

Zohran Mamdani, the Islamist-communist mayor of New York City, is calling for the abolishment of ICE, the law enforcement agency that captures international killers, traffickers, gang members, and people here illegally.

It doesn’t get more radical.

As for immigration enforcement, Zohran of Uganda said immigration is a system with “cruelty at the heart of it.” He insisted that there is “no way to reform this kind of cruelty.”

His vision is to not enforce the law. He says we must have “a little more humanity.”

The mayor of the largest city in America said he is proud of our sanctuary city policies and proud of the executive orders guaranteeing that every single agency will refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

He argued again that law enforcement doesn’t keep people safe. He can’t really believe this, can he?

Zohran is an actual insurrectionist.

When are we going to see arrests of officials who are breaking the law?

In the clip below, he is going with the lie that the detainees in New Jersey are abused, not fed adequately, and not getting proper healthcare. It is a typical communist lie, and it works every time. They never present any proof.

Zohran believes the government should actively shield anyone here illegally from the consequences of breaking the law. Law enforcement is cruel, and protecting criminals is humane.

All of the country’s problems can be traced to the refusal to enforce the law. Now, we have an intelligent radical demanding we not enforce the law. His mother said he doesn’t consider himself American but rather a Ugandan Indian. Could it be that he is deliberately trying to destroy us?

I think he is an enemy of the state.

Zohran is preparing to call out his lunatic followers to the streets because Tom Homan is coming. There are about one million people here illegally, and many of them are criminals.