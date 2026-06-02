UK Police Are Told to Treat People Differently Based on Skin Color

Henry Nowak was an 18-year-old college freshman who was stabbed four times by a brown person. The police handcuffed the boy and ignored his pleas as he died. They never handcuffed the brown person with the turban and just believed him because he was brown and skilled. The monster with the ceremonial knife was found guilty of murder.

The killer pretended he was a victim of racism. The police spent the last moments of Henry’s life ignoring him and caring for the killer, who was unharmed. All the boy did was walk home.

We now know why the police were so cruel and incompetent. They are trained to do exactly what they did. However, they should have had some decency and checked his wounds as he yelled out four times that he was stabbed and nine times that he couldn’t breathe.

Skin color is irrelevant, yet this kind of alleged anti-racist strategy reappears frequently in the UK [and throughout the West]. It’s so insane.

The killer only received 21 years in prison. He will one day walk freely.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp MP explained:

‘An official police document says that people should be treated differently based on the colour of their skin…’ Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp MP responds to the government’s statement on the murder of Henry Nowak. pic.twitter.com/KN58CIdICj — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 2, 2026

Henry’s father: