Omar and Bush Join Clueless Obama- Confusing Memorial Day With Veterans Day

On May 26, 2008, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, then-commander in Chief Barack Obama apparently set the Democratic standard for genuine ignorance regarding Memorial Day by confusing it with Veterans Day. He began his speech by saying, “On this Memorial Day, as our nation honors its unbroken line of fallen heroes—and I see many of them in the audience here today—our sense of patriotism is particularly strong.”

Not to be outdone, Dem Squad, far-left flunkies Ilhan Omar and Cori Bush, recently followed in clueless Obama’s historically misguided footsteps.

Both ladies tried taking down their original X posts, but sharp-eyed readers took screenshots, making it impossible to deny how oblivious they were to the true meaning of this genuinely solemn day.

Said Bush, “This Memorial Day and every day, we honor our veterans in St. Louis. We must invest in universal healthcare, affordable housing, comprehensive mental health services, and educational and economic opportunities for our veterans as we work to build a world free of war and violence.”

Omar is a special display of stereo stupidity wrote, ”On Memorial Day, we honor the heroic men and women who served our country. We owe them more than our gratitude – they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised.”

So 16 years after Barack Obama could see dead “heroes”, twit twins Omar and Bush go one better, by offering them “mental health services”, “economic opportunities”, “housing assistance” and “the benefits they were promised.”

How about voters promise to send Ilhan and Cori packing in 2024? Guessing that would put some smiles on the faces of those fallen heroes gazing down heaven.

