Donald Trump Responds to Merchan’s Kangaroo Court

In New York, as in many jurisdictions, the prosecutor has the right to present last. That is how it went yesterday. The prosecutor outright lied throughout his five hours of closing, and no rebuttal was allowed. That hardly seems fair.

Donald Trump posted his frustration on Truth Social.

“CAN YOU IMAGINE THAT I, AS A DEFENDANT, AM NOT ALLOWED TO REBUT OR CORRECT THE MANY LIES TOLD DURiNG THE 5 HOUR FILIBUSTER JUST PUT ON BY THE SOROS BACKED D.A.’s OFFICE IN THE MANHATTAN COURT? WHAT A DISGRACEFUL PERFORMANCE OF MISREPRESENTATION IT WAS!!! MAGA2024”

The prosecution lied for five hours, and despite the absurdity of the case, the jury is left with that impression.

We still don’t know the final jury instructions, but we have a draft. Most importantly, The “judge” in the NYC Trump case is going to give jury instructions that allow Trump to be found guilty even if the majority of jurors can’t agree on what law Trump broke—only that they agree he did “something” wrong. This is less than a show trial—election interference.

It’s clear that conflicted Judge Merchan doesn’t care what anyone thinks. He has a mission, and he’s carrying it out like El Chapo.

Hiding jury instructions.

Hiding the charges. Corrupt attempt to get Trump. How can the Defense craft their summation without the jury instructions. This shit-show could tie Trump up beyond the election if found guilty. pic.twitter.com/VYYVE4YS9o — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) May 29, 2024

Related