Democrats Line Up to Support Communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani

Democrat leaders are lining up behind communist Islamist Zoran Mamdani for Mayor of New York City. Kamala Harris said, “As far as I’m concerned, he’s the democratic nominee and he should be supported. I hope that we don’t so over index on New York City that we lose sight of the stars throughout our country, who are right now running for mayor and many other offices.”

Speaking to a cable station in Manhattan, Harris proclaimed, “He’s not the only star. He’s in New York and I know New Yorkers think they’re the center of the world… there are people like Barbara Drummond in Mobile, Alabama, Helena Moreno in New Orleans. They are all running for mayor too and they are stars.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Brooklyn Congresswoman Yvette Clark, and three-names state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins all back Mamdani.

Clark, representing New York’s 9th district in Brooklyn, is also the head of the Congressional Black Caucus. She praised Mamdani. saying:

“Assemblyman Mamdani’s historic primary victory in June proved the effectiveness of a people-powered campaign, that centers the issues that matter to most New Yorkers: lowering the cost of living, making the billionaire class pay their share and securing equity for all communities.”

It’s good to know Democrats are clearly and undeniably the Communist Party.

The Soros family via Open Society Foundations is heavily funding Mamdani. They will do for the mayoral seat what they have done for the US justice system.

All That He Wants for New York

Zohran plans to eliminate the gang database, set up government grocery stores as in Cuba, hire lawyers for illegals, abolish misdemeanors, and gets advice from Sadiq Khan and other similar people.

He will control rents and overtax home owners. In the recent past, he said he doesn’t believe in prisons or police.

The statues will come down. He is Ugandan and did flip off Columbus.

The mayoral hopeful and failed rapper loves open borders. He insists on free healthcare for people here illegally.

He wants to spend $65 million transitioning children.

Mamdani is the son of a communist who was Director of the Institute of African Studies at Columbia University until 2004. Father Mahmood sits on the board of a council that is tied to terrorism and legitimizes the role of suicide bombers.

Zohran hates Israel and pretends to like Jews, but he has won over 41% of New York Jews. He does not have Orthodox Jews.

He is a Democrat Socialist of America, aka, a communist.