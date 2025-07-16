Rioters Are Not “Arrested,” They’re “Kidnapped” or “Disappeared”

When anyone is arrested by ICE, the Democrat line is to say the person was kidnapped or disappeared. Their hyperbole knows no bounds. The latest example is of a California State University math teacher who showed up at the pot farm raid to start trouble. The media said he went to stand up for his students and his “immigrant” students. Immigrant is now code for illegal immigrant.

The teacher kicked and then threw a canister at ICE agents. He did this while radical rioters were hurling rocks at ICE agents.

He resisted arrest, refused to comply with commands, kicked his legs, tried to grab a Border Patrol agent’s leg. He also used a megaphone with siren sounds to disrupt officers.

The teacher, Jonathan Anthony Caravello, left the scene but returned two hours later dressed differently and was arrested.

Look at this guy. Did he really think he wouldn’t be recognized if he changed his clothes?

A local report on Caravello’s arrest quoted a social media post from the California Faculty Association (CFA) labor union accusing agents of “kidnapping” Caravello.

There you have it. No one rioting against ICE is arrested. They are “kidnapped.”