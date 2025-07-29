President Trump Explains the Inappropriate Thing Epstein Did

During a Monday presser, President Trump did address the mishandled Epstein kerfuffle, and the inappropriate thing Epstein did. As it turns out, it had nothing to do with making a pass at a friend’s daughter.

President Trump has been very annoyed and frustrated by the Epstein files because he sees it as absurd as he is taking on so many important issues.

A reporter asked President Trump about the Epstein hoax on Monday.

“Those files were run by the worst scum on earth,” Trump said, referring to the Biden Department of Justice. “If they had anything, I assume they would have released it. The whole thing is a hoax,” the president insisted.

He is also concerned that the Biden administration would have doctored the files. That is a reasonable concern give the fake coup they organized.

The Old History

“That’s such old history,” he said. “Very easy to explain, but I don’t want to waste your time by explaining it.”

“For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein,” the president continued, explaining that he cut Epstein off “because he did something that was inappropriate.” Trump told the reporters that Epstein had hired away his “help.”

“He stole people who worked for me,” the president continued. “I said don’t ever do that again. He did it again and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it,” Trump said. “I’m glad I did if you want to know the truth.”

And by the way, I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never went to the island but Larry Summers I hear went there—he was the head of Harvard.” [The rumor that Clinton went 28 times is probably false. Bill Clinton has denied it.]

Trump said “many other people that are big people” had visited Pedo Island “but nobody ever talks about them.”

“I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island,” the president said.

Trump added proudly that “in one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn’t want to go to his island.”

The spy issue should die too.