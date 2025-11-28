Oregon Lawsuit Over SNAP for Illegals Who Seek Asylum, etc.

Oregon has joined a multi-state lawsuit against the federal government for cutting “legal immigrants” from SNAP. Oregon is including questionable people under the umbrella term, “legal immigrants.” These “legal immigrants” were put into the program under Biden with fake asylum claims and Biden-invented programs. Some of these programs have been canceled. The SNAP program went from 17 million recipients to over 42 million under Joe Biden’s administration.

Those include refugees, asylum seekers and people admitted under humanitarian programs once they obtain a green card and meet the program’s income and residency rules.

The lawsuit argues that the USDA’s memo ignores those distinctions and “arbitrarily exclud[es] many lawful permanent residents from SNAP” by treating humanitarian immigrants as permanently ineligible even after they become green card holders.

USDA officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.