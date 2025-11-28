Zelensky’s Top Aide Resigns, Russia Hardens in Peace Talks

Andriy Yermak has resigned as the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. His resignation was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, on November 28, 2025.

The resignation followed a raid on Yermak’s apartment. Agents from Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office took part.

The Agency That Raided Was Almost Stripped of Power

NABU is the office President Zelensky tried to put under his authority instead of leaving it independent. There was too much backlash at the time.

As Sentinel reported, President Zelensky abolished the independence of the anti-corruption agencies in the summer. He said it was to stop Russian influence. However, his citizens didn’t believe him, and the youth protested by the tens of thousands in several cites.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a draft law to reinstate the freedom of two anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine – days after nationwide protests broke out over changes curbing their independence. And the agencies were once again independent.

There had been ongoing discussions and calls among members of the ruling Servant of the People party for Yermak to step down amid a corruption scandal related to the energy sector and alleged interference in law enforcement agencies.

Yermak, often described as Zelenskyy’s “right-hand man” and a “real power broker,” had served as the head of the presidential office since February 11, 2020.

This weakens President Zelensky and could lead to the war’s end or delay it. Yermak was leading peace talks with Russia, and said Ukraine would not cede any land. Russia knows Zelensky now has little leverage, and in an interview on Thursday, Putin said it’s pointless making a deal with Zelensky since he doesn’t have any legitimacy.

