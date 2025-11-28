This Judge Freed a Deranged Criminal Who Set a Woman on Fire

The imbecilic judge who let a monster go upon his 71st arrest can be watched in action in the last clip. The monster who burned up a 26-year-old woman, and was arrested 71 times was released by judge Teresa Molina Gonzalez after the prosecutor pleaded to have him incarcerated as a dangerous career criminal. He had beaten a psychiatric social worker unconscious who is now permanently disabled from the beating.

Judge Teresa Molina Gonzalez released him with an ankle monitor, a mostly worthless tactic.

The criminal screamed, “Burn Alive Bitch,” after he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire. Bethany did nothing to him.

The deranged criminal. Lawrence Reed, permanently destroyed the life of a young woman, Bethany Magee, who was merely riding the train thanks to Judge Gonzalez.

This is the judge in Pritzker’s Chicago: