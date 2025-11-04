ABC News Tries to Distance Zohran from the Democrat Party

ABC News published an update titled: GOP groups attack Mamdani, attempt to link him to broader Democratic Party

As voters head to the polls, various Republican groups have released statements and memos attacking New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, as the Republican Party continues to tie the self-described democrat socialist to the broader Democratic Party as a way to paint Democrats as radical and out of touch.

The messaging, while not new, reflects how the Republican Party hopes to use Mamdani as an albatross against Democrats.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, in a memo released on Tuesday morning framing Republicans as having more momentum one year out to the 2026 midterms, claimed that Democrats are fully on board with “the socialist agenda.”

“Democrats are now fully embracing the socialist agenda, with Hakeem Jeffries endorsing radical socialist Zohran Mamdani just last week,” the committee wrote, calling this “electoral poison for Democrats” because Democrats view socialism more negatively than capitalism.

There’s more but you get the idea. They are pretending they are not the socialist/communist party. Zohran pretends he’s a socialist, but as a DSA member, who has expressed support for the DSA platform, he is clearly a communist.

At the same time, Zohran has followed the Democrat Party playbook of blaming Donald Trump without an ounce of evidence.

ABC trying to distance Zohran from the Democrat Party is absurd. Barack Obama has made it obvious that he is the future of the party. Sen. Chris Murphy said he is the future of the party. It is public knowledge that the DSA plans to consume the Democrat Party and Democrats are letting it happen with candidates like Zohran, and Omar, and others.

Nothing ever changes. Attacking others according to the Saul Alinsky or Karl Marx method works for them: