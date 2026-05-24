Palestine Action Maps Out Civilian Targets with Names and Addresses

Palestine Action is a British pro-Palestinian direct-action network founded in 2020, recently designated as a terrorist organization by the UK government due to its disruptive protests against the arms industry. It is here in the United States. They aim to globalize revolts against the alleged genocide of apartheid Israel. They are putting up target maps listing civilians’ names and addresses, including personal information.

In the 1960s and 1970s, we had the radical communists bombing buildings, claiming it was to end the Vietnam War. The war was an excuse to force communism on the United States. They tried this in the 1920s as well. It looks like the radicals are at it again. This garbage has to stop. It’s very dangerous.

These radical groups are terrorists and appear ready for something much worse. They are serious. Take them seriously. We could once again face sabotage and bombings.

Hating Jews is how they get people riled up. The Red-Green movement hates Christians too. Wise up if you haven’t already.

Groups in Canada and the United States argue that publicly sharing maps, operational guidance, and propaganda online can inspire decentralized “lone wolf” attacks by people acting independently, reports Canary Mission.

The fear is no longer just protest or vandalism. It’s the normalization of politically targeting civilians. Once names, addresses, and operational guides are published online, nobody controls who acts next. When does activism become terrorism?

Palestine Action, a group known for targeting Israeli defense-linked facilities and recently banned in the UK, published an online “Target Map” containing civilian addresses and personal information allegedly tied to Israel’s defense industry. pic.twitter.com/I8aMZp7dEV — Canary Mission (@canarymission) May 21, 2026

According to security experts, the material includes guidance on:

• forming small autonomous groups

• conducting reconnaissance

• maintaining secrecy

• planning disruptive actions

Experts warned that the structure resembles decentralized extremist tactics used by militant… pic.twitter.com/zTZ7OXpTd5 — Canary Mission (@canarymission) May 21, 2026

Townhall also has a report. Radical teachers’ unions are considering violence. Many have radicalized the children. They teach DEI, which promotes racism against whites and Jews.