Swatting Down Mr. Schiff

Kash Patel hit Adam Schiff hard for being a “disgrace” and a “political buffoon,” especially on the Epstein affair. Joe Biden did nothing about Epstein, and Donald Trump is the one who brought new charges.

It was great to watch the dishonest Mr. Schiff get it back for a change. He has done so much to try and destroy other people who disagreed with him. He pushed the Russiagate hoax. Schiff weaponized intelligence,

WOW! Kash Patel just went NUCLEAR on Adam Schiff “I am combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of YOU!” We have constantly proven YOU to be a LIAR in Russiagate, J6… you are the BIGGEST FRAUD to ever sit in the U.S. Senate You are a DISGRACE to this… pic.twitter.com/3ObCEwLjuE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 16, 2025

Schiff sat out the destruction of our country with drugs pouring in our open borders, and now he’s very upset that President Trump had two drug boats blown up. Trump is bringing the fight to them. It’s a first.

Donald Trump just blew up another boat in the middle of the ocean with no legal justification. I'm drafting a resolution and forcing a vote to reclaim Congress’s power to declare war. Before Trump’s actions provoke one. pic.twitter.com/wwlbZC1ldf — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) September 16, 2025

One weekend of poison to kill our people that Schiff didn’t care about:

WEEKEND BUSTS: MILLIONS WORTH OF DRUGS SEIZED! USBP agents were relentless this past weekend-intercepting multiple drug loads before they hit the streets. A total of 789 pounds of dangerous drugs seized with an estimated street value of $11,533,890. Breakdown:

463 lbs. of… pic.twitter.com/w9fYX89wMy — Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) September 16, 2025

Schiff and his Democrat comrades want to keep these people in the USA: