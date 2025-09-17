Swatting Down Mr. Schiff

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Kash Patel hit Adam Schiff hard for being a “disgrace” and a “political buffoon,” especially on the Epstein affair. Joe Biden did nothing about Epstein, and Donald Trump is the one who brought new charges.

It was great to watch the dishonest Mr. Schiff get it back for a change. He has done so much to try and destroy other people who disagreed with him. He pushed the Russiagate hoax. Schiff weaponized intelligence,

Schiff sat out the destruction of our country with drugs pouring in our open borders, and now he’s very upset that President Trump had two drug boats blown up. Trump is bringing the fight to them. It’s a first.

One weekend of poison to kill our people that Schiff didn’t care about:

Schiff and his Democrat comrades want to keep these people in the USA:

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments