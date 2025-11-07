Pam Bondi Tears Into Judge McConnell’s Stealing from Children’s Lunches

US Attorney General Pam Bondi harshly criticized Obama-appointed Judge John McConnell for ordering the USDA to take school-lunch money to fund SNAP benefits, which mostly funds people who shouldn’t be getting it.

She is appealing his insane decision which is way out of his lane. She wrote on X:

McConnell’s utterly lawless Temporary Restraining Order issued yesterday after business hours—yet remarkably forcing @USDA to “raid school-lunch money to instead fund SNAP benefits.” That TRO purports to force the government to divert some $5 billion from the school lunch program to SNAP by the end of today. So, Judge McConnell exacerbated his own manufactured emergency by starting the government’s clock just after the First Circuit closed for the day, forcing an even faster rush today to disadvantage the government further.

It is Congress’s job is to end this shutdown and fund SNAP and other programs. We ask the First Circuit to get courts out of the business of deciding how to triage scarce funds during a shutdown. When lawless district courts step in to try to manage the federal fisc, it upends the political process and unacceptably risks compromising the programs for everyone.

The judge has no standing.

US District Judge John McConnell bawled out the DOJ lawyers on Thursday during a hearing and ordered the Trump Administration to fully deliver the SNAP benefits to states by Friday.

“The evidence shows that people will go hungry, food pantries will be overburdened and needless suffering will occur,” Judge McConnell said to the DOJ lawyer on Thursday. “Last weekend, SNAP benefits lapsed for the first time in our nation’s history. This is a problem that could have and should have been avoided.”

They might not have enough money for junk food or to get their nails done.

More than 40 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits, and the $5 billion emergency fund was not enough to cover the program for November.

The judge ordered the Trump Administration to take funding for child nutrition programs and redirect it to food stamps, aka SNAP. It has become a lifelong freebie for some. At least with the child lunch program, we know it’s going to children’s lunches, and in some cases breakfast and dinners.

Democrats love welfare because it gives them their government-dependent underclass which they need for votes.