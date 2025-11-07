People Lashing Out Over Elon’s $1T Pay Package Look Pretty Silly

There is a lot of outrage over Tesla shareholders approving a pay package that could make Elon Musk a trillionaire. Much of the screaming is political but it reflects how little they know of the situation. Elon would have to create miracles to get the money.

Every penny of Elon Musk’s pay is tied to performance. He doesn’t take a salary. His extraordinary salary only comes through if he performs extraordinarily well, miraculously actually.

The billionaire haters are feasting on the news, and using it to trash billionaires.

That “trillion-dollar “pay package, which is really shares awarded to him based on performance metrics, only materializes if he delivers incredibly more value to shareholders than he reaps for himself.

Those shares could be worth about $1 trillion, assuming the company reaches the $8.5 trillion market cap needed to have Musk qualify for the full potential payout. In addition, Tesla needs to achieve a series of either operational or financial targets for him to get the full number of shares, which would be distributed in 12 equal blocks.

Getting all the shares available under this package over the next 10 years would be the equivalent of earning $275 million a day, dwarfing any other executive pay package in history.

For Tesla to reach the $8.5 trillion in market value needed, shares need to jump 466% from today’s stock price. That’s also about 70% higher than the world’s most valuable company, Nvidia, which hit a record $5 trillion market cap last week.

I love that everyone is pissed @elon for a $1Trillion dollar package that he has to jump through insane hoops, and create 100x more value to even get. Where do you think the $1Trillion he “might” get paid would come from? He’s gotta go make it and a bag of chips and get us to… pic.twitter.com/XnOz03C3yR — Btctoshi (@btctoshi) November 7, 2025