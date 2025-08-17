Pence Goes on Fake News CNN to Belittle Trump’s Peace Efforts

Failed VP, a failed presidential candidate Mike Pence pontificated on State of the Union with the worst journalist on TV, Jake Tapper. The only reason he is on TV is to bash President Trump.

Pretending he wasn’t blaming President Trump for 5 dead Ukrainians while claiming they would still be alive if there was a cease-fire on Friday, Tapper asked Pence if the cease-fire should have happened on Friday.

Pence then pretends he doesn’t want to trash Trump as he insults Trump for not getting a cease-fire with Putin. Then he faked his hope that all will go well tomorrow.

Mr. Pence, a warmonger, insisted on extreme sanctions on Putin.

In other words, Pence is doing the bidding of the far-left, and making it clear he wants to escalate without trying to form a peace agreement. They can’t have Trump win peace between Ukraine and Russia. It would be too big a win.

Speeches like this only encourage Ukrainian President Zelensky to hold out and refuse the Putin peace agreement on Monday.

Pence is betraying Americans just to promote himself and to hurt President Trump. How else can we read it?

VP @Mike_Pence on @CNNSOTU with @jaketapper: “I’ve always said the United States’ posture on the world ought to be one hand extended in friendship and diplomacy and the other hand resting comfortably on the holster of the arsenal of democracy. I think Putin is only going to… pic.twitter.com/EmNz5rqRUE — Advancing American Freedom (@AmericanFreedom) August 17, 2025

Pence’s speeches are truly invigorating. Who can forget the excitement when he kept elderly people from getting their prescriptions to blather about the glorious things he would do.