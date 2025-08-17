Ukrainian President Zelensky Has No Intention of Ending the War

Ukrainian President Zelensky, who has lost Luhansk and most of Donetsk, will not give up land. He has lost it and won’t give it up. He has the support of the EU, media, US Democrats and RINOs who are doing their best to keep this war going.

Ukraine has lost the East, and the only way he might win is if the US enters the war and puts US troops on the ground. That is what these people want.

Zelensky demands sanctions but if they don’t work, he wants the US in the war. He will not give up land, and Trump can’t achieve peace with everyone working against him.

We cannot let that happen. We put our young people in a war we should not be involved in. It’s Europe’s problem, and they should be paying and negotiating.

A direct war with Russia risks World War III and nuclear war. That’s not hyperbole. If Russia feels they are losing, they will use nuclear weapons. We owe it to the world to end this.

Zelensky has to keep this war going to please the extreme nationalists and globalists, and where does he go if he doesn’t have the war? Unless he has a plan to flee, he’s in this to the end.

Listen to this and see what I mean: