Ukraine President Zelensky says it’s time to end the war, but wants regime change in Russia and can’t identify one concession. He has lost the war and thinks he holds all the cards because Biden’s administration made promises and led him into war, along with members of Congress.

President Putin will only meet with President Trump and wants the conditions decided before any meeting with Zelensky. He sees Zelensky as an illegal, unelected President.

Zelensky won’t even offer to confirm Crimea is now Russia. Zelensky said he is open to meeting with Putin, but it isn’t reciprocal.

Russia’s Putin stipulated Thursday that “conditions” for a potential future meeting with Zelensky had not been met.

“I have nothing against it in general, it is possible, but certain conditions must be created for this. But unfortunately, we are still far from creating such conditions,” Putin told reporters.

The terms for ending the war would have to be outlined, on the table, tentatively agreed to and drawn up.

It’s obvious Zelensky has offered no concessions, no reason to think he is serious about peace beyond lip service. Putin may be the same, but we will never know because Zelensky would give up anything.

As recently as the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Accords, Zelensky commented that it is vital that Russia be pressured internationally not only to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, but also to prevent Moscow from deciding to “invade” other European countries.

So, to allegedly “prevent” new wars, Zelensky proposes a two-step action plan: freeze Russian financial assets and push for regime change in Moscow.

It doesn’t sound like he’s ready for peace negotiations, and as long as the US supports him, he will continue doing the same thing, letting his people die. Putin will let his people die as well.