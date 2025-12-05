Trump Will Ban More Than 30 Countries But What About FIFA?

By
M Dowling
-
0
1
DOHA, QATAR – MAY, 24, 2022: All nations flag of FIFA Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Fans support concept photo. Black edit space

The United States currently imposes full or partial suspensions of entry on nationals from 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Haiti, Iran, Cuba, Somalia, Libya, Laos, Burma (also known as Myanmar), and Sudan.

Noem said more countries will be added, but did not name any.

“I won’t be specific on the number, but it’s over 30, and the president is continuing to evaluate countries,” she said in an interview on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” that aired Dec. 4.

“Listen, if they don’t have a stable government there, if they don’t have a country that can sustain itself and tell us who those individuals are and help us vet them, why should we allow people from that country to come here to the United States?”

More than 30 countries is a lot of countries. Do they play soccer?

My question is President Trump is doing so much for FIFA but are the countries going to be able to come?

This is great but who can come to the US? The World Games will be played in Canada, the US, and Mexico.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments