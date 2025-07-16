Pentagon Pulls Out of the “Evil Globalist” Aspen Security Forum

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pulled the US out of the globalist Aspen Security Forum for promoting the “evils of globalism.” The Forum is presented by the Aspen Strategy Group which is a project of the left-wing Aspen Institute.

Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson told Just the News that the secretary’s office believes the conference “promotes the evil of globalism, disdain for our great country, and hatred for the President of the United States.”

Wilson added that DoD “has no interest in legitimizing an organization that has invited former officials who have been the architects of chaos abroad and failure at home.”

Trump administration officials, Adam Boehler, presidential envoy for hostage response, and Tom Barrack, U.S. ambassador to Turkey and Syria, will attend.

A good number of Biden-Obama officials will attend. Jake Sullivan, and Brett McGuirk will be there. Other forever war proponents like David Petraeus, Condi Rice, and Mark Esper will speak.

America First!

“Senior Department of Defense officials will no longer be participating at the Aspen Security Forum because their values do not align with the values of the DoD,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

“The Department will remain strong in its focus to increase the lethality of our warfighters, revitalize the warrior ethos, and project Peace Through Strength on the world stage. It is clear the ASF is not in alignment with these goals.”

This forum frequently undermines American sovereignty and US leadership. They have given us nothing but failure. They represent bureaucratic rot.

We have given this globalist forum over $85 million tax dollars in grants and contracts. Then they turn around and mock our troops. It’s a fraud like the Council on Foreign Relations. It has ties to America’s enemies. It is basically a slush fund.

Aspen Institute supports the far-left concept of racial equity, the implementation of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and anti-racism programs, and the far-left Black Lives Matter movement.

Aspen Tried to Shut Down America First Legal’s Case

A federal court has denied the Stanford Internet Observatory, Atlantic Council, and Aspen Institute’s attempt to dismiss AFL’s class action lawsuit for conspiring with the U.S. government to conduct targeted surveillance and censor conservative political speech.

AFL’s clients allege substantial contact, including coordination with state officials, having Louisiana citizens censored on various social media platforms, and assigning analysts to track “disinformation” originating in the state.

Funding

The Aspen Economic Strategy Group is funded by Bank of America, BlackRock, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Dalio Philanthropies, General Dynamics, General Motors, Google, the Pritzker Traubert Foundation, and others.

There is no shortage of donors and they don’t need US tax dollars nor should we give them credibility as the Bushies do.

Interesting Information

Victim Virginia Giuffre states she slept with billionaire Tom Pritzker (another John Doe) “once” Pritzker is a member of the prestigious Aspen Institute and Executive Chairman of Hyatt Hotels. hello @AspenInstitute pic.twitter.com/z1QDfNfCkG — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 4, 2024