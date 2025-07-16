Operation Grand Conspiracy Could Be a Grand Dud

Some of the worst people have been fired from the Department of Justice. The head of the ethics office was fired, and the DC US attorney is gone. Jack Smith’s staffers, 37 in all, are gone. Three J6 prosecutors are out, and 70% of the Civil Rights division quit rather than work for Harmeet Dhillon. That’s all good. However, since our first Marxist president Barack Obama, the hiring process has enabled the furthest left people to embed other far left employees deep into our agencies. That continued under President Autopen.

According to John Solomon on the 12th, the probe into Jim Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan, and even Barack Obama, isn’t just about perjury. Rather, it’s the beginning of a great conspiracy probe. He explained that it will open the door to potential crimes now past the Statute of Limitations, expanding and building into a massive conspiracy case.

Solomon said two days ago:

“And I think next week, over the next 10 days…the base has been wondering, Where is all that accountability? They’re going to get some big surprises over the next week concerning where the conspiracy began a few weeks before Crossfire Hurricane was open, and when it ended all the way in 2024, when they were still trying to pursue Donald Trump to keep him from winning the presidency.

“There’s a big case that’s been built by the Justice Department and the FBI. It’s been masked by a lot of this in fighting and drama and soap opera stuff, but the truth of the matter is, MAGA base Americans are going to be happy when they see where this is all heading in the next few weeks. Kash Patel is going nowhere. I hope Dan Bongino isn’t going anywhere, but I do think he’s going to take some time over the weekend to think that through. So hold it.”

Solomon said a second time, on the 14th that it is happening. Kash Patel has opened a “Grand Conspiracy” probe of the entire Democrat Party’s interference in the past three presidential elections.

There is no sign that is happening, not anywhere but on John Solomon’s blog, Just the News, and on Hannity.

According to Sundance at Conservative Treehouse, Sean Hannity is pushing it on Fox News with James Comer and John Solomon.

Sundance writes:

I can’t even begin to wrap my head around how ridiculous this claim by Hannity, Solomon and Representative ‘Gopher‘ Comer actually is. Who believes this nonsense? We are years beyond believing the FBI is structurally doing anything to return fire against the Obama administration; yet here is Fox News selling bulk hopium to their viewers.

Ridiculous. All of it.

Yeah, he’s probably right but I’m counting out the ten days and will revisit on the 22nd when we don’t have a special prosecutor appointed.

The State of Affairs

If you look at the social media threads of the FBI, DOJ, there is no sign of it. Heck, we can’t even get a consistent story about the Epstein documents. Epstein has been in my rearview mirror for years. Yes, we should know about elite Johns if they raped young girls. They should be brought to justice if only in the court of public opinion. However, I am far more concerned that precious little migrant children were brought here to be put into labor and/or sex slavery. It’s current, pervasive, and catastrophic.

I remember when the flood of migrant children began. Social workers and Border Patrol said the children were coming in very damaged from sexual abuse by the cartels.

That being said, it sure looks obvious to me that Epstein was running a girl sex ring for rich perverted men. He had his own island so he could secret away young girls. He wasn’t only into barely-legal girls, and was accused of raping a 14-year-old years ago.

While it’s obvious there was a conspiracy and a coup, does anyone believe this DOJ/FBI will do a thing about it?

Random Thoughts

Republicans struggle to cut .001% of the outrageous deficit budget, and Sen. Hawley wants to push back Medicaid cuts. Medicaid is overwhelmingly used by illegal aliens as is the ridiculous child tax credit welfare.

Donald Trump is at Congress’s mercy, and they are mostly never there for him.

Did the Big Beautiful include money to encourage couples to have children? If it did, that will go to the new third world Americans.

They never came to Trump’s rescue when he was clearly not in league with Russia. The dossier was always absurd.

As for Trump’s latest tariff threats to avoid war, the Kremlin said Putin doesn’t care. And for Ukraine’s part, peace is doubtful knowing Zelensky’s stance.

Donald Trump is all we have to fight the metasticized leftist movement, he’s good with finances, and he’s the only prominent person talking peace. We had better hope he succeeds.