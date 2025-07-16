Speaker Johnson Urges Full Transparency on the Epstein Files

House Speaker Mike Johnson is urging full transparency and public disclosure related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. As I have said all along, we need a presser or a panel discussion. Do we need a special counsel. The abuse of young girls is a serious problem especially after the trafficking of children for sex and labor during the last administration.

Some of President Trump’s most ardent supporters, prominent commentators and activists, are calling for more information and engaging in speculation that is hurting the administration.

The Louisiana Republican said in a recent interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson “put everything out there and let the people decide.”

Johnson also called on Attorney General Bondi to explain the Justice Department’s actions.

Earlier this year Bondi claimed officials were reviewing a “truckload” of evidence related to Epstein. Personally, I can’t get over how she gave binders to influencers and had them parade around with them in front of the White House. The binders were supposed to contain the dirt.

However, just last week the DOJ announced that Epstein left behind no client list and concluded that further disclosure would not be appropriate because it would only expose the victims.

“The White House and the White House team are privy to facts that I don’t know,” Speaker Johnson said. “This isn’t my lane. I haven’t been involved in that, but I agree with the sentiment that we need to put it out there.” Johnson added that the DOJ needs to be focused on major priorities and should get this thing resolved.

In this clip, Alan Dershowitz explains how it might not be Bondi’s fault that she can’t release some of the information that is suppressed. This is after he suggested there is a client list and then said there is not client list.