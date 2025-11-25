The Next Hoax: CIA Tactics Normally Reserved for Foreign Countries?

The FBI asked for interviews with the six Democrats who made a mutinous video that clearly has ulterior motives and foments rebellion and sedition.

The Democrats involved are:

Reps. Chris Deluzio (Pa.), Maggie Goodlander (N.H.), Jason Crow (Colo.) and Chrissy Houlahan (Pa.) and Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.).

Mark Kelly is also being reviewed by the Pentagon. All of the Democrats claim they won’t be “bullied.”

It was unprecedented. Following up on that, one Democrat candidate who is a veteran joined in, and prominent people like former White House counsel Ty Cobb are back to calling Trump a “threat to democracy,” and “evil.”

There is a reason Democrats are seeking out intelligence operators to run for office.

Jesse Watters comments you can hear in the video below:

“So, I talked to two CIA officers who said that this is a part of a larger hoax, and what they’re doing here is they’re trying to condition the country to prepare for something bad that’s about to happen at the hands of Donald Trump.

“It’s straight out of the CIA playbook.

“It’s a destabilization operation where you get people to mistrust each other. And you do this because she’s an analyst. And as an analyst, she would make sure what propaganda operations were successful, which ones weren’t, so she knows what works.

“So the first part of the video, you establish authority. I’m CIA; I’m CIA; I’m military. You need to trust us.

“Second part of the video, they introduce the threat, and the threat is not foreign, the threat is domestic. The threat is Donald Trump.

“And then at the end, they introduce the solution. What’s the solution? You resist. You say no, but they don’t give an option. They say, this is an obligation for you to do now. She is being run because she didn’t come up with this herself. She’s a Brennan acolyte, and you usually don’t have congressmen and senators doing anything together. They kind of hate each other. So in order to organize this, this had to have had some sort of handler telling her what to do.

Despite the Risk & Then We Have Mark Kelly, groomed as a Presidential Candidate

“And it was risky, because nothing like this has ever been done in the history of the country. And you can even tell because the media was skeptical and they couldn’t answer the question, so they hadn’t even been read in on the operation.

“You see them fumbling and stumbling, and I’m glad that the US military is now investigating this guy, Kelly, because this is what we expect from Donald Trump, 2.0. You can’t have the deep state interfering with the duly elected presidency and get away with it; you got to draw the line in the sand, And you have to make examples out of people.”

Everybody needs to listen to this clip from Jesse Watters, so they can understand what Slotkin, the former CIA analyst is doing. The question I have is who is her handler? pic.twitter.com/jsqSQ46SFw — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 25, 2025

Opinion

Some of the group have an intelligence background and we have already watched as people like Brennan and Clapper used foreign intelligence tactics against President Trump and his allies. They can still try to imprison him and his close associates. These people could well be initiating the beginnings of a full-blown rebellion. They have an army of illegal aliens and madmen like Antifa to help them.

They have already stirred up rebellion among the people when ICE shows up. Some are illegal aliens and some are their useful idiots.

They’ve managed to demonize 80 million Americans, make us distrust allies, turn on each other, and they appear ready to stoop to anything.

Worst of all, any who questions this looks like a lunatic and a conspiracy theorist. It has unfortunately brought out the real haters and conspiracy theorists on both sides of the aisle. Plus, we have bots influencing us on social media.

Beware. If you feel manipulated, give it some thought.