Philadelphia Raised the Communist Party Flag Over City Hall

Philadelphia Democrats in charge of the city have invited Chinese communists to raise the party flag over city hall. They did so to honor the birth of the communist party. Before you read the story, watch Hung Cao talk about communists and communism.

What They Did in Vietnam

Hung Cao will soon become the Under Secretary of the Navy. Democrats didn’t want him when he ran for the Senate.

As James Woods wrote, “This was one of the best campaign ads in history.”

“If America fails, there is no place to go,” says Hung Cao.

This was one of the best campaign ads in history. Hung Cao has been confirmed as Under Secretary of the Navy. Of course, Democrats voted against this extraordinary American. https://t.co/wjeHvEootO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 2, 2025

Philadelphia officials on Tuesday raised the flag of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at City Hall.

Fox News reports that the Sept. 30 flying of the CCP flag is being sponsored by the Pennsylvania United Chinese Coalition.

The coalition “is part of a network of such organizations attempting to boost the CCP’s reputation and reach within the U.S. under the guise of cultural exchange.”

Philadelphia is currently in a sister cities partnership with the city of Tianjin in China. While these partnerships purport to support cultural exchange, lawmakers at the state and federal levels have determined that the Chinese regime has made use of these partnerships to advance the CCP’s strategic goals and views.

The birthplace of freedom is now celebrating a brutal ideology responsible for the death of a hundred million people.

Go to 05:37:

The Tibetan Association of Philadelphia organized a protest at the event, calling on the mayor to remove the flag immediately.

“The red flag of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not a symbol of culture; it is the emblem of a brutal, totalitarian regime,” Tsering Jurme, president of the local association, said in a statement provided to The Epoch Times.

“This regime is responsible for the persecution and murder of millions, the destruction of thousands of monasteries, and the ongoing cultural genocide of my people in Tibet and the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. To fly their flag here in our Philadelphia city hall is to legitimize terror and betray the dissidents who seek freedom.”

The Campaign for Uyghurs had also written to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker on Sept. 26 to urge the city to cancel the event.

“The red flag of Communist China is not a symbol of culture or unity. It is the banner of a totalitarian regime that the U.S. government and numerous parliaments have determined is committing genocide,” said Campaign for Uyghurs founder Rushan Abbas, whose sister and aunt were arrested by the CCP in retaliation for Abbas’s advocacy.

Abbas’s sister, Gulshan Abbas, a retired doctor, was charged with so-called terrorism and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“Under this flag, the CCP has built an extensive system of mass surveillance, separated millions of children from their families, sterilized women, erased religion, and targeted ethnic and faith communities, including Uyghurs, Christians, Tibetans, Hong Kongers, and practitioners of Falun Gong. It imprisons innocent people like my sister, fuels a fentanyl crisis that has killed millions of Americans, and spends billions spreading propaganda and infiltrating civic institutions abroad,” Rushan Abbas said in a statement.

This is true oppression.