Conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki won Poland’s presidential runoff election Sunday, according to official results released yesterday. Nawrocki, a 42-year-old historian and amateur boxer aligned with Poland’s former ruling Law and Justice party, beat liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski 50.9% to 49.1%. He was backed by President Trump.

He’s the candidate Donald Trump was hoping for, and he’s the candidate who won’t flood that beautiful country with barbarians from the third world. We realize many people migrating are not barbarians, but many are and it’s ruining the West.

Nawrocki’s victory “deals a significant blow” to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose [leftist] coalition backed Trzaskowski, Politico said. The “tight result” reflects Poland’s “deep political divisions” — between liberal cities and conservative towns, and backers of the European Union or a nationalist future — though “those splits are nothing new.”

Outgoing President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the right-wing Law and Justice party, defeated Trzaskowski 51% to 49% in 2020.

Both sides “agree that Poland should provide weapons to Ukraine for its war against Russia and build up its military, but diverge sharply on most domestic issues, including abortion.”

Nawrocki’s win will leave Tusk powerless to force the EU goals on Poland. Tusk’s term ends in 2027, but he is going to have problems continuing with unfulfilled promises..

They call the new president a nationalist, but he is actually someone who wants to continue Poland’s sovereignty and borders. His stance on social issues is much like the MAGA movement in the US.

Nawrocki’s slogan was Poland first.

Brussels is allegedly shocked. It puts the EU’s trade ambitions in peril and billions of EUR that was supposed to go to Warsaw. The EU wanted complete control of Poland

