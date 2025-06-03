President Zelensky Pokes the Bear as Peace Talks Begin

Ukrainian President Zelensky is spiking the football and doing his best to incite Russian President Putin. We know he wants the US fighting his war.

Zelensky is being called “a great leader” and he’s calling the attack ”an absolutely brilliant result.” He said, “Of course, not everything can be revealed at this moment, but these are Ukrainian actions that will undoubtedly be in history books.”

RT reported the extent of the attack in five regions. They wrote that “several aircraft were damaged and some of the perpetrators behind the attacks are in custody.” They aren’t portraying it as dramatic or successful as Ukraine is.

Meanwhile, Ukraine seems very confidant that NATO will back him.

The timing of the attack the day before the peace talks does suggest he is trying to kill any talk of peace, and that he is being encouraged to do so. Maybe it would explain Lindsey Graham’s ninth visit to Ukraine this past week.

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk delivered a report regarding today’s operation. An absolutely brilliant result. A result achieved solely by Ukraine. One year, six months, and nine days from the start of planning to effective execution. Our most long-range… pic.twitter.com/oN41NFYyfw — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2025

UK Starmer is preparing for war with Russia.

British PM Starmer: “We are moving to warfighting readiness” in the face of threat of war from Russia.

Will build 6 munitions factories & thousands of long-range missiles

Integrate drones into naval operations

Build new submarine every 18 months

£15 billion for nukes ($20.3B) pic.twitter.com/SsvfyjyNGH — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) June 2, 2025

The Trump administration claims they were in the dark. That’s not believable, but President Trump and his close staff being in the dark is believable. The deep state has done it before, in his first term.

We have Pam Bondi not following through on anything, the FBI isn’t doing what we hoped they would do, judges are unrestrained by Congress or SCOTUS as they kill the agenda, and now Ukraine is getting us into dangerous war.

