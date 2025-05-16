Senators Push a Dangerous Internet Speech Bill for the Right Reasons

Senators revived the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) to protect children. While this is a laudable cause, it would threaten our Internet freedoms.

They may be perfectly sincere and have the best intentions, but it includes a mandate for age verification and has a surveillance infrastructure.

The government wants to play parent, but we lose freedoms under the guise of safety.

Apple, a left-wing company, supports the bipartisan bill. Bipartisan means RINOs and Democrats.

The bill erodes user privacy. As it is, the Internet is no longer free and organic.

KOSA is described as a child protection bill, requiring platforms to limit exposure to content that could contribute to mental health issues such as depression or disordered eating.

It empowers the Federal Trade Commission to investigate and sue platforms over speech deemed “harmful” to minors.

Lawmakers will tell you it does not allow censorship, but it places government pressure on websites to cleanse what users see or face liability.

Despite what they think, it will lead to mandatory age verification. The platforms will not bear this burden. They will censor us and force us to give them age verification.

The bill instructs the Secretary of Commerce, the FTC, and the FCC to study and propose systems capable of verifying a user’s age at the device or operating system level.

The digital ID regime can make use of it—more information for them to identify us.

They are making identity a prerequisite for access, which raises concerns about what this will mean for privacy, freedom of speech, and movement.

We know that Big Tech, seeking to protect itself, will go further regarding censorship. Additionally, you have our foreign enemies always ready and able to jump into the loopholes.

When people think this is conspiratorial thinking, remember COVID-19. We already witnessed what they did during the pandemic. They shut us down, silenced us, locked us up, mandated experimental vaccines, and lied about almost everything. They are still lying.

If you need convincing, click the links above and read more at Reclaim the Net. We must not open this door. Call your senators if you agree.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email